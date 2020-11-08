Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE CCI opened at $164.07 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.