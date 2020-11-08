CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $43,936.72 and approximately $2,990.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00186472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00028505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.01070364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000537 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002530 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

