CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%.

Shares of CCLP opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.31.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

