Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 80,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,704.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

About Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB)

CUB Energy Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of onshore oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2019, it had nine licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Ukraine. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

