Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00.

CUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Cubic stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cubic by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cubic by 21.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cubic by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cubic by 29.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cubic by 6.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

