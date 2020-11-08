Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,942,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,866 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,531 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $166.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.37. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.