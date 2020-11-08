Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.0% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 96,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 331,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

