Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $525,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 96.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 237,166 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. UBS Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

NYSE TJX opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

