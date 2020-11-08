Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $784,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $142.74 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

