Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 39,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.11. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.