Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 400 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,760,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Shares of LMT opened at $361.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

