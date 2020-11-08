Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $96.69 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

