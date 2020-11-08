Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 26,525 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,197,000 after purchasing an additional 724,395 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 70,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.73. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Open Text’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

