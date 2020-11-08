Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 3,250 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of PayPal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.46.

Shares of PYPL opened at $202.73 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

