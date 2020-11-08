Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $229.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.97. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

