CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

