Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.12. Cyclo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 24,415 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 866.25% and a negative return on equity of 4,537.83%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 1,504,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $240,793.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,231,101 shares of company stock worth $525,493. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

