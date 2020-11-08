Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.12. Cyclo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 24,415 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.
Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 866.25% and a negative return on equity of 4,537.83%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.
Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.