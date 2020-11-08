Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.12. Cyclo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 24,415 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 866.25% and a negative return on equity of 4,537.83%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 1,504,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $240,793.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,231,101 shares of company stock worth $525,493. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit