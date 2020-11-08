DAD Chain Price Tops $0.21 (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00024565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00326117 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.53 or 0.03462458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00026488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00023097 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD Chain is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars.

