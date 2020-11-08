DAEX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,890.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $22,890.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00024685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00321788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.05 or 0.03445076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00026069 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

