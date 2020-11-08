DATA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $183,005.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, DATA has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $183,005.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00186472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00028505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.01070364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000537 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002530 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, UEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

