Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.
DNLI opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.74.
In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $1,852,759. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
