Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

DNLI opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $1,852,759. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

