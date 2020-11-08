Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $225.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVNA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.45.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $242.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,400 shares of company stock worth $21,961,841. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

