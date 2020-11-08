Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $85.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $92.84 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.03, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 69.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $619,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

