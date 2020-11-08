Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEL opened at $10.27 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

