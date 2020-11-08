Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.40 ($178.12).

Get Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) alerts:

Shares of DB1 opened at €133.95 ($157.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €143.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.