Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 33.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 42,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total transaction of $209,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $209,833.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,282. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.18.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.21. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

