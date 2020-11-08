Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $20.93 on Friday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

