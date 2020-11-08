Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Shares Up 0.2%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.28. 7,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 61,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNIF)

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

