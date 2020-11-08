Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,284,000 after acquiring an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after acquiring an additional 502,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $221.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.20. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

