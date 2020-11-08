Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.15

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and traded as high as $35.50. Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 62,839 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 198.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.57.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.58) by C$1.08. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499997 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

