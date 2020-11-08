Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.
NYSE:DFIN opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $473.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
