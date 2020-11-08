Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $473.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

