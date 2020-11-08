Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Announces Earnings Results

Nov 8th, 2020

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

DEI opened at $25.36 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

