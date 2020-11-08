Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Dover by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dover by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,001 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 425.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 113,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.