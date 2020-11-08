Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$12.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$6.89 and a one year high of C$14.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.66.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

