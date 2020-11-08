DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.83. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.77.

Get DSP Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.