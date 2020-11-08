Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

Shares of BLK opened at $654.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $599.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $672.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

