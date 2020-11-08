Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $582.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $529.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

