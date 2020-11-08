Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $941,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 25.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,783.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,712.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,678.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,844.68.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

