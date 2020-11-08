Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $279.77 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $293.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on FedEx to $276.50 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

