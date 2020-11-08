Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 6,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9,166.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SCHP stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.