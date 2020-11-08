Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

