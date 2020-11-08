DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. 898,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,845. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $351.01 million, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Get DURECT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.