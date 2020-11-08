Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.13

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.13 and traded as low as $25.57. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 1,501 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas T. Byrd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Also, insider John Eugene Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. Insiders own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.