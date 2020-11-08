Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.
Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.6%.
Shares of ECC stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.16.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
