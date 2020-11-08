Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.49

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $8.68. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 105,330 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $196.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 79,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 18,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

