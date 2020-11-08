Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.43 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $410,182.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

