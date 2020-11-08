Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 19th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

EVY stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.90.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

