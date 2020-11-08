Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Shares of ECL opened at $199.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

