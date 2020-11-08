Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) VP Sells $35,550.00 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

