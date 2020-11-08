Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.15

Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.15 and traded as high as $93.95. Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at $88.70, with a volume of 6,652,364 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elementis plc (ELM.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis plc (ELM.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis plc (ELM.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Elementis plc (ELM.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.86 ($1.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.15. The firm has a market cap of $448.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

